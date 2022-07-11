LEADING OFF: Sale rejoins Red Sox, Realmuto misses Jays trip

By The Associated Press

Red Sox lefty Chris Sale is set to make his season debut when he starts against Tampa Bay at Tropicana Field on Tuesday night. Sale has been out with a fracture in his right rib cage. He’s made four minor league rehab starts, allowing three earned runs in 11 1/3 innings and striking out 19. The 33-year-old Sale is a seven-time All-Star and could be a big key to Boston’s push for a playoff spot. All-Star third baseman Rafael Devers also is likely to return for the Red Sox after missing three starts because of back discomfort. He’s hitting .327 with 19 home runs and 51 RBIs. Two-time Cy Young Award winner Corey Kluber starts for the Rays.