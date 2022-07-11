Police: Utah man admits to hanging, separate slaying

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A Utah man is in custody after police say he admitted hanging a man and killing another man as part of a “purge” that he claimed was directed by a higher power. KSL-TV reports 28-year-old Christian Taele was arrested after police responding to a report of an assault found the 23-year-old victim hanging from a piece of gym equipment at an apartment complex in Ogden on Saturday. Investigators say the attack was random, and Taele acknowledged also killing a man in Spanish Fork to “purge the city.” The man who was hanged has no signs of brain activity.