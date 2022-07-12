Ride along with a Deschutes County sheriff’s deputy as 6-agency traffic safety enforcement gets underway

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- On Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday mornings this week, all six Central Oregon law enforcement agencies are conducting traffic safety enforcement around the region, as busy summer traffic can bring its share of danger and tragedies.

Participating agencies include the Bend, Redmond, Black Butte and Sunriver police departments, as well as the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office and Oregon State Police.

The goal of the traffic safety details isn't to catch drivers and generate lots of ticket revenue -- after all, they are announced in advance. It's to educate the public and offer reminders -- some more costly than others -- to slow down, practice better driving habits and be ready for just about anything on the roads.

