Red Sox 3B Devers practices with teammates on, off field

By KEN POWTAK

Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) — Red Sox All-Star Rafael Devers is practicing with his teammates both on and off the field. Born and raised in the Dominican Republic, the 25-year-old quickly rose through the minors, becoming one of the game’s best hitters and brightest stars. He was voted the American League’s starting third baseman for the second straight year. But, having signed with Boston at just 16, there’s another thing he’s had to work at off the field after coming to the United States — learning and speaking the English language.