Becky Hammon thriving in first season as coach of the Aces

NEW YORK (AP) — When Becky Hammon knew it was time to leave the NBA last winter after being an assistant coach for the San Antonio Spurs for eight seasons, she was faced with a tough choice. She had to choose between the two WNBA franchises she once played for, and both lobbied hard to make her their head coach. Hammon says she is very comfortable with the decision and hasn’t looked back since arriving in Nevada. She had been a candidate for a few NBA head coaching jobs over the last few years, but never got them. She also had received some college offers in the past, as well as other assistant jobs in the NBA, but turned them down.

