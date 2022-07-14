Papua New Guinea police accused of killing woman at polls

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Papua New Guinea police have shot a young mother dead at a polling station in the capital, Port Moresby, during national elections, according to a news report. Police say homicide detectives are investigating the fatal shooting, which occurred on Monday. Australian Broadcasting Corp. said Friday that witnesses say 22-year-old Annaisha Max was holding her 1-year-old son when she was shot. Police gave no warning they would open fire, according to the victim’s friend. A police statement says gunshots were fired “to disperse the unruly crowd.” Since Papua New Guinea’s independence from Australia in 1975, elections have been marred by violence, fraud and bribery.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.