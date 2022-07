A new scuba diving store in Sunriver, the Den Dive Shop had its grand opening Saturday afternoon. The owner, Zack Smith, told NewsChannel 21 he came up with the idea when he was younger. Smith and Executive Support Tech Nathan Werner also have created a dive club called the Mountain Musketeers. It's an independent club that explores and picks up trash in local bodies of water.

