Sunriver Nature Center welcomes two baby trumpeter swans
Sunriver Nature Center has just welcomed two baby trumpeter swans. Valentina has been at the center for a year- and- a- half now and is partnered with Gus. This is Valentina's first hatch of the babies, known as cygnets. Before Valentina- there was Grace, and she had 25 cygnets released into the wild. The species is slowly recovering from the threat of extinction. The two cygnets have not yet been named. The Sunriver Nature Center is looking to the community to help with suggestions.