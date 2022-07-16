Sunriver Nature Center welcomes two baby trumpeter swans

Sunriver Nature Center has just welcomed two baby trumpeter swans. Valentina has been at the center for a year- and- a- half now and is partnered with Gus. This is Valentina's first hatch of the babies, known as cygnets. Before Valentina- there was Grace, and she had 25 cygnets released into the wild. The species is slowly recovering from the threat of extinction. The two cygnets have not yet been named. The Sunriver Nature Center is looking to the community to help with suggestions.

Kelsey McGee is a multimedia journalist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Kelsey here .

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.