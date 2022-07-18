Indonesian military jet trainer crashes, killing its pilot
JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — An Indonesian military jet crashed on a nighttime training mission on the main island of Java, killing its pilot. The South Korean-made T-50i Golden Eagle was conducting tactical intercept training when it went down into bushes late Monday in Central Java province about an hour after taking off from Iswahyudi Air Base. A military spokesperson said villagers found parts of the severely damaged jet in the bushes, and the pilot’s body was recovered. The cause of the crash wasn’t immediately known. The Indonesian air force received 16 T-50i Golden Eagles in 2014 and ordered six more last year.