Crowd protests relocation of abortion clinic to New Mexico

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Anti-abortion activists have converged in southern New Mexico to protest relocation plans by the Mississippi clinic at the center of the court battle that overturned the Roe v. Wade court decision that legalized abortion nationwide. The demonstrators rallied Tuesday night near the site where the owner of Jackson Women’s Health Organization plans to open her new clinic in the city of Las Cruces next week. The state’s Democratic-controlled Legislature and Democratic governor support abortion access. But speakers told the crowd that a culture shift is needed so women can get support instead of feeling like abortion is their only option. They plan to open their own health clinic next door.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.