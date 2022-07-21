10-year-old Prineville girl seriously injured in semi-truck crash on Hwy. 20 near Sweet Home

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Last Friday, a 10-year-old Prineville girl was in the sleeper cab of her father's semi-truck when it crashed into an embankment beside U.S. Highway 20 near Sweet Home.

Ginni Smith and her father, Timothy Shockey, were thrown from the truck.

A family friend tells NewsChannel 21 a bystander who was driving by saw the crash and called police after finding Ginni in a bush.

Ginni was airlifted to Portland and is now recovering in the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit at OHSU.

The family friend has organized a Facebook fundraiser to help with the medical costs, which can be found here.

The friend says Ginni has no feeling from her hips down, and they're unsure if she'll be able to walk again.

Timothy Shockey had non-life threatening injuries and was arrested on several charges, including DUII.

Noah Chast is meeting with the family friend today and will have an update on Ginni tonight on NewsChannel 21 at Five.