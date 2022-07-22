ACC, SEC reap benefits from transfers moving between leagues

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Atlantic Coast and Southeastern Conferences are welcoming plenty of transfers bouncing between throughout their Southern-footprint leagues. The list this year includes running back Jahmyr Gibbs moving from Georgia Tech to Alabama, while the Yellow Jackets have seven transfers from SEC schools on their roster. It’s a natural move for many players in a time of freer movement with the transfer portal. Georgia Tech coach Geoff Collins and North Carolina coach Mack Brown pointed to players wanting to stay close to home. That was a factor for quarterback Hendon Hooker leaving Virginia Tech for Tennessee. The two power conferences have four overlapping Southern states in Florida, Georgia, South Carolina and Kentucky.

