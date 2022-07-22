Beijing court rules against woman who wanted to freeze eggs

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — A Chinese court has overruled a rare legal challenge brought by an unmarried Beijing woman seeking the right to freeze her eggs. The Chaoyang Intermediate People’s Court in Beijing said in a judgment that the hospital did not violate the woman’s rights in denying her access to freeze her eggs. Teresa Xu received the court judgment Friday, almost three years after she first brought the case. In China, national law does not explicitly ban unmarried people from services like fertility treatments. In practice, however, unmarried women who choose to have children have struggled to access public benefits like maternity leave or coverage for prenatal exams without a marriage license.

