Darvish shuts down Mets again, Padres beat Scherzer 4-1

NEW YORK (AP) — Yu Darvish dominated the New York Mets again, and Eric Hosmer hit a two-run homer off Max Scherzer that sent the San Diego Padres to a 4-1 victory. Trent Grisham also went deep for the Padres in the opener of a three-game series between NL playoff contenders coming out of the All-Star break. Darvish struck out nine and walked one in seven sparkling innings. He allowed four hits, including a two-out RBI double by Luis Guillorme that spoiled the shutout bid in the seventh. Nick Martinez worked a perfect eighth and Taylor Rogers got three outs for his 27th save in 32 attempts.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.