Fourth case of the bird flu in Deschutes County; what birds will be at the fair & rodeo this year

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A fourth case of the bird flu has been confirmed in the Bend area. The case in the Bend area will expand the current quarantine area by another seven miles. It now includes half of Redmond, including the Deschutes County Fair and Expo Center. The Deschutes County fair begins on August 3rd and the expanded quarantine will change what type of birds are allowed.

The Oregon Department of Agriculture's State Veterinarian, Dr. Ryan Scholz, and the Deschutes County 4-H are working together to come up with a plan to let people bring in and sell market birds. Breeding birds will not be allowed at the fair this year.

