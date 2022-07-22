Guardians expect injured Civale to rejoin team in August

CHICAGO (AP) — The Cleveland Guardians expect right-hander Aaron Civale to rejoin them in August after doctors confirmed he has a sprained ligament and inflammation in his pitching wrist. Civale was examined this week by Drs. Thomas Graham and Jason Genin. The team says he is responding well to an anti-inflammatory injection and is expected to resume throwing this week. Cleveland will have a better idea of his return date as he goes through his rehab program. Civale was injured throwing a curveball against the Chicago White Sox on July 13. He pitched just one inning in Cleveland’s 2-1 loss at home.

