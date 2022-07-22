Hy-Vee pumps millions into Iowa for IndyCar extravaganza

NEWTON, Iowa (AP) — The longtime premise in Iowa of “If you build it, he will come” originates with the 1989 “Field of Dreams” movie. A twist on the slogan could be used this weekend at Iowa Speedway, where sponsor Hy-Vee has taken an “if you promote it, they will come” approach to the star-studded IndyCar doubleheader. The grocery chain headquartered in West Des Moines has spent approximately $10 million to rejuvenate the track, recruit top musical acts to perform Saturday and Sunday and stage family-friendly events all over the Iowa Speedway facility. Tim McGraw, Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton and Florida Georgia Line will play pre- and postrace concerts.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.