Irina-Camelia Begu back in Palermo semifinals a decade later

PALERMO, Sicily (AP) — Irina-Camelia Begu is back in the semifinals of the Palermo Ladies Open after a decade. The sixth-seeded Begu ended the run of 19-year-old Diane Parry by 6-1, 6-3 on the red clay of the Country Time Club. Begu’s semifinal opponent is Sara Sorribes Tormo, who defeated Anna Bondar 6-2, 6-3. Begu lost to eventual champion Sara Errani in the 2012 semifinals in the Sicilian capital. Jasmine Paolini was playing Nuria Parrizas Diaz and Lucia Bronzetti was facing Caroline Garcia in the other quarterfinals.

