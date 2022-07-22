Palou insists he wasn’t lying about being happy at Ganassi

NEWTON, Iowa (AP) — IndyCar champion Alex Palou insists he wasn’t lying last month when he said he was happy driving for Chip Ganassi Racing, wasn’t talking to any other teams, and was set to return to the No. 10 next season. Something dramatically changed in the four weeks since Palou tried to remove his name from the rumor mill of drivers headed to Arrow McLaren SP next season. Now both Ganassi and McLaren Racing believe they have the 25-year-old Spaniard under contract for next season in a fight likely to be decided by lawyers. Palou is ranked third in the standings and wants his management team to resolve the drama so he can focus on winning a second title.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.