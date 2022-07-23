Bronzetti reaches first final on tour at Palermo Ladies Open

PALERMO, Sicily (AP) — Lucia Bronzetti reached her first final on tour by rallying past fellow Italian Jasmine Paolini 0-6, 6-3, 6-3 at the Palermo Ladies Open. Paolini double-faulted to hand Bronzetti a 5-3 lead in the third set and a chance to serve it out. The 78th-ranked Bronzetti wasn’t expecting to go this far. She said, “If you had told me at the start of the week, I wouldn’t have believed it.” Bronzetti will face fourth-seeded Sara Sorribes Tormo or sixth-seeded Irina-Camelia Begu in Sunday’s final on the red clay of the Country Time Club.

