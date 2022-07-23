Busch gets antsy for contract resolution with Gibbs, Toyota

LONG POND, Pa. (AP) — Kyle Busch faces an uncertain future after M&M Mars announced it would pull its marketing spend at the end of this season. The company has sponsored Busch since he joined Joe Gibbs Racing in 2008. The search for a new sponsor has dragged on and Busch has grown antsy waiting for a new deal. The 37-year-old Busch has 222 wins across NASCAR’s three national series and is the only active Cup driver with multiple championships. Busch also wants to keep his Kyle Busch Motorsports team alive in the Truck Series. He likely needs to stay with Toyota to keep the program alive.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.