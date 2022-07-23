Defender Tagliafico joins Lyon on a 3-year deal from Ajax

LYON, France (AP) — Left-back Nicolas Tagliafico has joined ambitious French club Lyon from Ajax on a three-year deal. Lyon says it paid 4.2 million euros ($4.3 million) to sign the 29-year-old Tagliafico. He has made 40 international appearances for Argentina and showed an eye for goal with Ajax with 16 goals in 169 games for the Dutch team. Lyon won the last of its seven straight French titles in 2008 but has fallen far behind Qatar-backed Paris Saint-Germain. Lyon has big ambitions under new American owner John Textor and previously signed midfielder Corentin Tolisso and forward Alexandre Lacazette.

