Gragson holds off Gibbs in thrilling Xfinity race at Pocono

LONG POND, Pa. (AP) — Noah Gragson kept a hard-charging Ty Gibbs at bay down the stretch and held on to win his third Xfinity Series race of the season Saturday at Pocono Raceway. Gragson also won at Phoenix and Talladega and he took JR Motorsports to victory lane for the second straight weekend. Justin Allgaier won at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. Gragson and Gibbs raced side-by-side for a clean, thrilling end in the wake of a feud that started last month at Portland International Raceway. Gragson vowed payback after Gibbs dumped him during the race. Josh Berry was third, AJ Allmendinger fourth and Sheldon Creed fifth.

