Iran’s state TV says 2 moderate quakes hit southern province

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s state television says two moderate earthquakes have rattled the southern province of Hormozgan. There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage but the quakes, both after sundown, caused people to rush out and stay on the streets as several aftershocks jolted the area. The TV report said that first, a magnitude 5.7 quake struck after 8 p.m. at a depth of 10 kilometers, or about 6 miles. The second, magnitude 5.8 temblor happened two minutes later, at a depth of 9 kilometers, or 5.5 miles. The area of both quakes, near the city of Bandar Khamir, is roughly about 1,000 kilometers — 620 miles — south of the capital, Tehran.

