Karrie Webb leads Annika Sorenstam in Senior LPGA

SALINA, Kan. (AP) — Karrie Webb shot a 6-under 66 in windy and hot conditions Saturday to take a two-stroke lead over playing partner Annika Sorenstam in the Senior LPGA Championship. Webb had six birdies in the bogey-free round in 100-degree heat and wind gusting to 30 mph. She was at 9 under with a round left at Salina Country Club. Sorenstam had a 68. The Hall of Famers will play together again Sunday. Lisa DePaulo was third at 6 under after a 73.

