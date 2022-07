Mets get catcher Perez from Pirates, 2nd trade between teams

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Mets have acquired catcher Michael Perez from Pittsburgh for cash. It was the second day in a row the NL East-leading Mets made a trade with the Pirates. The 29-year-old Perez was designated for assignment on Friday. A lefty hitter, he batted .150 with six home runs and 11 RBIs in 39 games and 107 at-bats this season. In parts of five seasons with the Pirates and Tampa Bay, he is hitting .175 with 15 home runs and 58 RBIs. On Friday, the Mets got designated hitter Daniel Vogelbach from the Pirates for rookie reliever Colin Holderman.

