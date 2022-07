HOUSTON (AP) — Bongokuhle Hlongwane scored the deciding goal, and Minnesota United extended its unbeaten streak to six by beating the Houston Dynamo 2-1. Hlongwane’ scored in the 72nd minute to put United ahead 2-0. Niko Hansen assisted the goal. Minnesota has five wins and a draw since a 2-1 defeat at Miami on June 25.

