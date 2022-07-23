C. Oregonians got to see llamas up close and personal at Wild Oak Llama Ranch
Saturday was the fourth Annual Central Oregon Llama Field Day in Bend. The Central Oregon Llama Association sponsored the family-friendly event at Wild Oak Llama Ranch on Gerking Market Road, with many activities to partake. People were able to take a llama on an obstacle course, go on a hay ride, see a llama pack camp, and purchase llama-related products. There were also camels and alpacas for people to enjoy and learn more about.