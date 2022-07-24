Busch not cleared to race at Pocono

LONG POND, Pa. (AP) — Kurt Busch was not cleared by NASCAR’s medical staff to compete in Sunday’s race at Pocono Raceway and the 23XI Racing driver was replaced by 19-year-old Ty Gibbs. The 43-year-old Busch tweeted he suffered from “concussion-like symptoms” from a hit suffered during Saturday’s qualifying session. Busch has made 776 career Cup starts, is the 2004 series champion and in his first season driving for a team co-owned by Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin. His No. 45 Chevrolet spun on Saturday and slammed into NASCAR’s protective safer barriers.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.