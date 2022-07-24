N.Macedonia: Police find 86 migrants, arrest truck driver

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — Police in North Macedonia have found 86 migrants, including minors, crammed into a truck with an attached trailer in the southern part of the country. They have arrested the truck driver. The migrants from Pakistan, Syria and India were discovered late Saturday during a routine inspection near the border town of Gevgelija. They have been transferred to a reception center pending deportation to Greece. If convicted of smuggling, the truck driver faces up to five years in prison.

