Police say armed man shot, killed by officer in Portland

PORTLAND (AP) — An armed suspect in a domestic violence case in east Portland was shot and killed by police as officers were attempting to arrest the man, authorities said Sunday.

Officers responded just after midnight on Sunday to a report of a man and a woman fighting in a neighborhood in east Portland, the Portland Police Bureau said.

The man allegedly fired a shot as officers attempted to arrest him and an officer returned fire, police said. The suspect was declared dead at the scene.

The names of the officer and suspect were not immediately released.

An internal police review of the shooting will be conducted and the case will later go before the Police Review Board, an advisory board for the city’s police chief, Portland police said.