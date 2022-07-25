21 people die, 30 sick in India from drinking spiked liquor

AHMEDABAD, India (AP) — Officials say at least 21 people have died and another 30 fallen sick from drinking spiked liquor in western India. The deaths occurred in Gujarat state, where making, selling and consuming liquor is banned. Illicit liquor is often spiked with chemicals such as pesticides to increase potency, and deaths are common. Police have detained several suspected bootleggers, but the chemical added to the liquor wasn’t yet known. Illicit liquor has become a hugely profitable industry across India, where bootleggers pay no taxes while selling enormous quantities of their product. In 2020, at least 120 people died after drinking tainted liquor in Punjab state.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.