Elliott won’t celebrate gifted Pocono win after Hamlin DQ
By DAN GELSTON
AP Sports Writer
Chase Elliott left Pocono Raceway as a third-place finisher and learned when he landed home in Georgia that he had been declared the race winner. The 2020 NASCAR champion said he won’t celebrate the victory awarded to him after Pocono winner Denny Hamlin was disqualified when his Toyota failed a postrace inspection. Hamlin’s Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Kyle Busch also had his runner-up finish thrown out. Elliott said he was moving on from Pocono as if he did indeed finish third. He also said he won’t ask for the trophy.