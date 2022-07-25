India’s first career grand slam helps Reds beat Marlins 11-2

CINCINNATI (AP) — Jonathan India hit his first career grand slam and Brandon Drury connected for a three-run shot, helping the Cincinnati Reds pound the banged-up Miami Marlins 11-2. India and Donovan Solano each had three hits as last-place Cincinnati improved to 9-4 in its last 13 games. Since starting the season 3-22, the Reds have gone 34-36. India returned to the lineup as the designated hitter after he was scratched ahead of Sunday’s 6-3 victory over St. Louis because of a bruised left thigh. He got hurt on a headfirst slide on Saturday.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.