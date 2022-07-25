Oasis Village to kick off fundraiser for 20 shelter units to help the unhoused

Oasis Village is working with Heart of Oregon Corps and Redmond High School construction technology students to build up to 20 shelter units for the homeless.

The students plan to build one or two units a semester with Hayden Homes overseeing the build.

On Monday, the Board Chair of Oasis Village, Bob Bohac, said they're kicking off a fundraiser at the Deschutes County fair from August 3rd to August 7th to raise money for the development and invites community support. Each shelter unit is $10,000.