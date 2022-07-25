Paris 2024 gets Macron’s support for huge opening ceremony

PARIS (AP) — Paris Olympic Games organizers have marked the two-years-to-go milestone to the 2024 games by unveiling their official slogan. It will be “Games Wide Open.” Organizers said the slogan reflects their desire to make the games accessible and use them to also open minds. Games organizers said they also got fresh backing from French President Emmanuel Macron for their planned giant opening ceremony along the Seine River. Breaking with Olympic tradition, the ceremony won’t be held inside a stadium and will instead take place on the river that cuts through the French capital. Prices for all sports will start at 24 euros (US$24.5) and nearly half of tickets for sale to the public will cost 50 euros ($51) or less.

