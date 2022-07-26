No. 2 pick Druw Jones injures shoulder in first Dbacks’ BP

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Druw Jones, the No. 2 pick in last week’s amateur draft, was sent for an MRI after injuring his shoulder during his first batting practice with the team Monday. The Arizona Republic reported Tuesday that Jones, son of 10-time Gold Glove Award winner Andruw Jones, felt a tweak in his left, non-throwing shoulder during a batting practice round at Salt River Fields in Scottsdale, Arizona. The team was awaiting results from an MRI. If Jones requires surgery, it’s unlikely he’d be able to return before end of the minor league season in September.

