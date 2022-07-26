Over 1,000 Lufthansa flights canceled as staff strikes

BERLIN (AP) — More than 1,000 Lufthansa flights have been canceled because of a one-day strike by the airline’s German ground staff. The strike is affecting tens of thousands of passengers in the latest travel turmoil to hit Europe. About 134,000 passengers had to change their travel plans or cancel them altogether on Wednesday. German news agency dpa reported that at least 47 connections had already been canceled on Tuesday. Lufthansa’s main hubs in Frankfurt and Munich were most affected, but flights were also canceled in Duesseldorf, Hamburg, Berlin, Bremen, Hannover, Stuttgart and Cologne. The Lufthansa strike is set to end early Thursday. A union is seeking higher salaries for about 20,000 employees of logistical, technical and cargo subsidiaries of the airline.

