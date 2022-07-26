Padres’ Fernando Tatis Jr. takes first BP since March

DETROIT (AP) — Fernando Tatis Jr. is back in the batter’s box, and the San Diego Padres’ $340 million star could face live pitching later this week. Tatis took batting practice with teammates before Tuesday’s game against the Detroit Tigers, his first rounds with the club since breaking his left wrist in spring training. The 23-year-old is expected to begin facing live pitching later this week, then begin a minor league rehab assignment before eventually making his season debut with the big league team. Tatis looked well Tuesday and hit several balls into the left-field stands.

