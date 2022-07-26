Portland, Oregon, TV cameraman assaulted on assignment

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A TV cameraman for Portland, Oregon’s NBC affiliate, KGW-TV, has been assaulted while filming a local news story on a cooling station set during this week’s Pacific Northwest heat wave, the station and police said.

KGW said in a story posted Tuesday that the photojournalist, who was not named, was wrapping up a Monday video shoot at Lents Park, where a non-profit was offering water and cooling supplies, and had his camera beside him. The man jumped over a picnic table, punched the cameraman and chased him to his news van.

The assailant then reached the van before the reporter could lock his door and opened the door, punching him again.

The incident was captured on camera by a second photojournalist from the station who called 911.

Suspect Joshua David Sears, 31, was found near the scene and arrested on charges of misdemeanor assault and harassment, according to court records. He was being held without bail due to similar assault arrests in March and May, according to court records and police.

“We are distressed at this unprovoked act of violence against our employees who were working to tell a positive story in the community. Thankfully, community members at the scene stepped in right away to assist and prevent more serious injury,” said Greg Retsinas, KGW News Director.

No attorney was listed for Sears, who has not yet made a court appearance. No contact information was listed for Sears, who was identified as transient in court papers.

The journalist suffered several cuts and a bruised eye. He was bandaged by paramedics on the scene but didn’t need to go to the hospital.