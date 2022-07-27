2-year-old colt trained by Baffert euthanized after accident

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif. (AP) — An unraced 2-year-old colt trained by Bob Baffert has been euthanized after an accident at Los Alamitos in Southern California. It was the 10th horse to die at the Orange County track this year. The track says Rapacious had completed his morning workout when he reared up twice as he was about to exit the track. The colt lost his balance and fell on his back. The exercise rider wasn’t hurt. After being examined by vets, the colt was euthanized because of his back injury. Of the 10 deaths at the track this year, four have been thoroughbreds. The other six were quarter horses, which also race at Los Alamitos.

