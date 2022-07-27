50-year-old San Marino player oldest to win Davis Cup match

BAKU, Azerbaijan (AP) — Domenico Vicini has become the oldest player to win a Davis Cup match. He turns 51 in September. Vicini and doubles partner Marco de Rossi of San Marino beat Martin Muedini and Mario Zili of Albania 6-3, 7-6 on Wednesday in Group IV play. The match was Vicini’s 99th overall in his 24th Davis Cup tournament. The Davis Cup tweeted: “History man Vicini is just one appearance away from playing his 100th tie, a landmark no-one has ever reached!” He can hit that milestone Friday. Vicini made his Davis Cup debut with San Marino in 1993.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.