Hall of Famers in push for baseball in cricket-mad region
BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Two Hall of Fame baseball players are leading a push to bring the sport that made them famous to India, Pakistan and the Middle East. Former New York Yankees pitcher Mariano Rivera and ex-Cincinnati Reds shortstop Barry Larkin are the familiar faces behind the United International Baseball League. It plans to bring professional baseball to an area of the world more associated with another bat-on-ball sport — cricket. The league will begin with an inaugural showcase tournament in Dubai, United Arab Emirates next February. Further plans for the location of teams and their personnel are still in the works.