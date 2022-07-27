Little on-field drama at start of Washington Commanders camp

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — There’s not a lot of on-field drama surrounding the Washington Commanders at the start of their first training camp with the new name. That’s not necessarily a bad thing for an organization that was at the center of plenty of off-field storylines throughout the offseason from a congressional investigation to assistant Jack Del Rio’s comments about the Jan. 6 insurrection. The football side of the team is fairly set with Ron Rivera going into his third season as coach, Carson Wentz entering as the unquestioned No. 1 quarterback and few starting spots up for grabs. The only early hiccup is a hamstring injury to running back Antonio Gibson.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.