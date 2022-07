Tellez hits pair of 3 HRs, Brewers top Twins 10-4 for sweep

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Rowdy Tellez hit a pair of three-run homers, Corbin Burnes won his fifth straight decision and Milwaukee Brewers beat the Minnesota Twins 10-4 to sweep a two-game series between Central Division leaders. Tellez homered off a wild Chris Archer for a 3-0 lead in the first. He went deep against Jharel Cotton for an 8-3 advantage in a five-run fourth. Tellez has 20 homers, one shy of his career high in 2019 with Toronto, and nine multihomer games, including four this season. His only game with more RBIs was on May 4, when he had eight against Cincinnati.

