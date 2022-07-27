US basketball star Griner testifies at Russia drug trial

KHIMKI, Russia (AP) — The drug trial of American basketball star Brittney Griner has resumed in a Russian court. Griner testified on Wednesday that a language interpreter translated only a fraction of what was said during her initial questioning. Griner was arrested at a Moscow airport in February. She has acknowledged she had vape cartridges containing cannabis oil in her luggage when she arrived in Russia but contends she packed them inadvertently. During her first appearance as a trial witness, the Phoenix Mercury standout described making a 13-hour flight to Moscow while recovering from COVID-19 and getting pulled aside after inspectors found the cartridges. Griner says she was instructed to sign documents without receiving an explanation of what they implied.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.