Yankees get OF Benintendi from Royals for 3 minor leaguers

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Yankees made the first of what could be a flurry of moves ahead of next week’s trade deadline, acquiring All-Star outfielder Andrew Benintendi from the Kansas City Royals for three minor league pitchers. Right-handers Chandler Champlain and Beck Way went to the Royals with left-hander T.J. Sikkema. Benintendi, a 28-year-old left-handed hitter, was among 10 Royals who missed a four-game series at Toronto from July 14-17 because he was not vaccinated. New York believes he is amenable to getting vaccinated. No Yankees missed earlier trips to Toronto this season, and the Yankees have a three-game series there from Sept. 26-28. Benintendi is hitting .320 this season and a reigning Gold Glover. The Royals play at Yankee Stadium on Thursday night.

