England and Germany set for historic Euro 2022 final

LONDON (AP) — England against Germany at Wembley Stadium. A final that underlines the growing stature of women’s soccer in Europe and echoes decades of history. A tournament-record crowd of nearly 90,000 is expected for the European Championship final on Sunday. England is aiming to win its first major women’s tournament title and Germany is an eight-time champion. England has scored a tournament-leading 20 goals on its way to the final and beat Germany for the first time on home soil earlier this year.

