For whom the Bell tolls: Nats’ Josh Bell is top trade target

WASHINGTON (AP) — Juan Soto could be the biggest star dealt before the Major League Baseball trade deadline if the Washington Nationals choose to make that move. But he’s not the player the team is most likely to trade before Tuesday afternoon. That would be veteran first baseman Josh Bell, who is in the midst of one of his best seasons. Bell is batting .304 with 13 home runs and could be an ideal rental acquisition for a contender in need of a solid bat just about anywhere in the lineup. The soon-to-be 30-year-old has also shown a knack for getting hits in important situations.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.