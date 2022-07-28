Rangers’ Corey Seager pulled after 3 hits with leg bruise

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — All-Star Corey Seager has left the Texas Rangers’ game against the Los Angeles Angels with a bruise on his lower right leg. Seager got three hits off Shohei Ohtani for the Rangers, but he fouled a pitch off his leg in the fifth inning. Seager delivered an RBI double moments later to put the Rangers up 2-0. Seager didn’t come back out for the sixth, with Marcus Semien moving over to shortstop. Seager also singled in the first and third innings, emphatically snapping an 0-for-11 drought and a 2-for-20 skid during the Rangers’ current road trip.

